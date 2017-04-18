Russian bombers fly near Alaska; Air ...

Russian bombers fly near Alaska; Air Force scrambles jets

22 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A pair of Russian nuclear-capable bombers flew near Alaska Monday night, two U.S. officials told Fox News, coming as close as 100 miles from Kodiak Island -- the first time since President Trump took office that Moscow has sent bombers so close to the U.S. The two Russian Tu-95 "Bear" bombers flew roughly 280 miles southwest of Elmendorf Air Force Base, within the Air Defense Identification Zone of the United States. The U.S. Air Force scrambled two F-22 stealth fighter jets and an E-3 airborne early warning plane to intercept the Russian bombers.

Mendocino, CA

