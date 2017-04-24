Residents clean up Willits Community Garden in honor of Earth Day
This year's winter storms and out of the norm rainfall totals took their toll on the Willits community garden. In honor of Earth Day, residents and volunteers celebrated with a garden work day Saturday where they pulled out weeds, removed brush and performed general clean up on the individual garden plots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr 5
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr 3
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC