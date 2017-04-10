No sales at Covelo Ranger District office April 17-21
There will be no sales at the Covelo Ranger District office of the Mendocino National Forest the week of April 17-21. During this week, the office, located at 78150 Covelo Road, will be open for visitor information but the public will not be able to purchase forest maps, passes or permits for products such as firewood.
