Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Liz Duffy Adam's Comedy OR

Get ready for a fun, fast, frolicking good time in 17th century London as historical characters come to life in Mendocino Theatre Company's production of the witty, neo-Restoration comedy, Or, by Liz Duffy Adams , directed by Betty Abramson. Set in Restoration-era London, Or, is a sexy, modern-and entirely fictional-account of one night in the life of Aphra Behn who, in addition to being the first professional English female playwright, was an international spy, a libertine, and a friend of King Charles II.

