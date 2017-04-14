Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Li...

Mendocino Theatre Company Presents Liz Duffy Adam's Comedy OR

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Get ready for a fun, fast, frolicking good time in 17th century London as historical characters come to life in Mendocino Theatre Company's production of the witty, neo-Restoration comedy, Or, by Liz Duffy Adams , directed by Betty Abramson. Set in Restoration-era London, Or, is a sexy, modern-and entirely fictional-account of one night in the life of Aphra Behn who, in addition to being the first professional English female playwright, was an international spy, a libertine, and a friend of King Charles II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes Pass Bible Test 14 hr Father Kondum 1
Benjamin Goechen Apr 5 2runs 1
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Apr 3 sampson 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar '17 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb '17 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb '17 Diane 5
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb '17 happy daze 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC