Mendocino County Office of Education hosts regional earthquake preparedness training
Education professionals from around the county listen to a Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools speaker on March 30 at the Mendocino County Office of Education. The Mendocino County Office of Education recently hosted a day-long seminar for dozens of education professionals responsible for emergency preparedness in Mendocino, Lake and Sonoma counties at their facility in Ukiah.
