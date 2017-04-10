Mendocino Coast home to largest Rhodo...

Mendocino Coast home to largest Rhododendron show in California

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

Each year, the Noyo Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society partners with Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens to showcase some of the best rhody specimens on the West Coast. The 40th Annual John Druecker Memorial Rhododendron Show will be held at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23. The juried show is the largest in California with more than 700 entries submitted annually, filling the big tent with cascades of color and fragrance.

