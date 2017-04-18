House fire claims home, vehicle

Oliver was house-sitting for family elsewhere in Fort Bragg when the fire occurred sometime before noon on Friday, April 14. According to Amy Luce, Oliver's granddaughter, a driver passing by the home on Highway 20 noticed smoke and called it in. A friend of Oliver's heard the call go out over the scanner and notified Oliver that her home was in flames.

