Guitarist Steve Baughman to perform in Ukiah: April 29

Steve Baughman, a San Francisco-based guitarist, will be making a rare Mendocino County appearance at Yoga Mendocino on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. He is renowned for his solo guitar renditions of Celtic and Appalachian tunes, and his music has taken him all over the world. He has performed in Asia, Europe, Canada and across the U.S. His travels and experiences find voice in his music.

