Guitarist Steve Baughman to perform in Ukiah: April 29
Steve Baughman, a San Francisco-based guitarist, will be making a rare Mendocino County appearance at Yoga Mendocino on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. He is renowned for his solo guitar renditions of Celtic and Appalachian tunes, and his music has taken him all over the world. He has performed in Asia, Europe, Canada and across the U.S. His travels and experiences find voice in his music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|7 hr
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr 5
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr 3
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC