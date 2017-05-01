EDFC poised for growth

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

EDFC is a non-profit that was founded in 1995 through a partnership among Mendocino's four incorporated cities and the county, with a goal of coordinating and supporting economic development. Funding is provided through local, state, and federal government sources. EDFC focuses on economic development projects and provides access to capital for small businesses that are unable to get loans from traditional banks.

