Details Announced Around WineSong, Mendocino's Premier Food and Wine Event and Charity Auction

FORT BRAGG, CA Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd Annual Winesong event - a spectacular weekend of award winning wine, fabulous food, fine art, music, merriment, and charitable giving. Produced by the Mendocino Coast Hospital Foundation, the main event takes place at the gorgeous Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens on Saturday, September 9th, with A Pinot Noir Celebration at the nearby Little River Inn on Friday, September 8th.

