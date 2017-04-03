Declaration From Tribes and Activists to Mendocino Redwood Co: Stop Herbicide Use
Activist representatives from the Action Council for Oaks and Redwood Nation, Tribes, Organizations and Individuals engaged in the second leg of a "Walk to Heal the Forest," carrying a log to to raise awareness of the vital role of the Pacific rainforests in moderating climate change and to reconnect the fragments to restore the once contiguous forest buffer. Even fragmented, Pacific rainforests sequester more carbon than any other forests on earth.
