Declaration From Tribes and Activists...

Declaration From Tribes and Activists to Mendocino Redwood Co: Stop Herbicide Use

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Indybay.org

Activist representatives from the Action Council for Oaks and Redwood Nation, Tribes, Organizations and Individuals engaged in the second leg of a "Walk to Heal the Forest," carrying a log to to raise awareness of the vital role of the Pacific rainforests in moderating climate change and to reconnect the fragments to restore the once contiguous forest buffer. Even fragmented, Pacific rainforests sequester more carbon than any other forests on earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner 4 hr sampson 5
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar 4 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb '17 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb '17 Diane 5
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb '17 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan '17 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan '17 Hugely in Debt 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC