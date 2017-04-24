Clean-up planned of homeless camp at end of Airport Park Boulevard
After receiving multiple complaints about a homeless camp near the end of Airport Park Boulevard, the Ukiah Police Department is joining forces with other agencies to clean up the area. Lt. Sean Kaeser said his department received at least six complaints about campsites just south of the Mendocino Brewing Company, and Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitutes Pass Bible Test
|Apr 18
|Father Kondum
|1
|Benjamin Goechen
|Apr 5
|2runs
|1
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Apr 3
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC