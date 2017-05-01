California seeks control of unruly medical pot industry
After state regulators release a daft of regulations on Friday, Yolo County will once again need to balance local and state policy regarding both medical and recreational marijuana. The regulations would be the first rules pertaining to growing, testing, transporting and selling medical pot in California, which is projected to have a $7 billion cannabis industry.
