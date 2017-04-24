California Raptor Center open house is May 6
Spring has sprung, so it's time for a visit to the California Raptor Center's open house on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is at 1340 Equine Lane on the UC Davis campus. Come visit the center's new American kestrel, Kalli.
