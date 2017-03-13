Would you purchase a special license plate to help California's parks?
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is producing a new plate featuring an image of a redwood forest to help fund specific state parks projects. The plates need 7,500 pre-paid orders by May 18. A commemorative license plate program that could potentially raise millions for California's cash-strapped parks system is in jeopardy before ever hitting the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb '17
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC