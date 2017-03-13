Would you purchase a special license ...

Would you purchase a special license plate to help California's parks?

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is producing a new plate featuring an image of a redwood forest to help fund specific state parks projects. The plates need 7,500 pre-paid orders by May 18. A commemorative license plate program that could potentially raise millions for California's cash-strapped parks system is in jeopardy before ever hitting the road.

