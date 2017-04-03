Willits conference brings cannabis growers together

Ben Larson, co-founder of Gateway Incubator, discusses how to fund a "cannabusiness" in the Little Lake Grange at the conference last year. The Mendocino Cannabis Resource Conference on April 8 and 9 at the Little Lake Grange in Willits will host talks on compliance and best “cannabusiness” practices in the county as local jurisdictions hammer out policies.

