Willits conference brings cannabis growers together
Ben Larson, co-founder of Gateway Incubator, discusses how to fund a "cannabusiness" in the Little Lake Grange at the conference last year. The Mendocino Cannabis Resource Conference on April 8 and 9 at the Little Lake Grange in Willits will host talks on compliance and best “cannabusiness” practices in the county as local jurisdictions hammer out policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Mon
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC