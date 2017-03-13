West Company screening a Generation Startupa March 29 at Mendocino College
West Company is hosting a screening of “Generation Startup,” a documentary film that takes us to the front lines of entrepreneurship in America, capturing an in-the-trenches look at the struggles and triumphs of six recent college graduates who put everything on the line to launch startups in Detroit. The film will be screened on March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Mendocino Community College Little Theater and is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb '17
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC