West Company screening a Generation Startupa March 29 at Mendocino College

West Company screening a Generation Startup March 29 at Mendocino College

West Company is hosting a screening of “Generation Startup,” a documentary film that takes us to the front lines of entrepreneurship in America, capturing an in-the-trenches look at the struggles and triumphs of six recent college graduates who put everything on the line to launch startups in Detroit. The film will be screened on March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Mendocino Community College Little Theater and is open to the public.

