Ukiah Symphony fundraiser a Sip, Sup, Songa to be held on March 18

The tasting room of Barra of Mendocino in Redwood Valley will be the site of a “fun-raiser” for the Ukiah Symphony on Saturday, March 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. Titled “Sip, Sup & Song,” the evening will feature a catered meal by Beth Kieffer, Barra wine for purchase, and the vocal talents of Sheridan Malone, aided by members of the Thin Air String Band. Noted Hopland caterer Beth Kieffer will be in charge of the dinner, using mainly local and organic foods and including vegetarian and gluten-free options.

