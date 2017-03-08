Ukiah Senior Center April Fools Dance Party: April 1

The Ukiah Senior Center will present an April Fools Dance Party with live music by the Fargo Brothers, on Saturday, April 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bartlett Hall, 499 Leslie St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Mendocino Book Company, 102 S. School St., and the Senior Center Administration Office, 499 Leslie St. or visit www.ukiahseniorcenter.org.

