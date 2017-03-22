Ukiah officials report progress in forming groundwater agency
City officials who expressed concern about the formation of a new agency that will manage the valley's groundwater announced this week that positive progress is being made. The new agency will be a Joint Powers Agency tasked with sustaining the Ukiah Valley basin's groundwater, and its creation was mandated by the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
