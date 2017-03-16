Sundberg Selected for Coastal Commission
Gov. Jerry Brown's office announced today that Humboldt County Supervisor Ryan Sundberg has been appointed to the North Coast regional seat on the California Coastal Commission. Sundberg will be the first Native American to serve on the powerful commission charged with determining the fate of California's 1,100 miles of coastline.
