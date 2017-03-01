Senator McGuire recognizes Val Muchow...

Senator McGuire recognizes Val Muchowski as Mendocino County Woman of the Year

Sacramento>> In recognition of Women's History Month, celebrated each March, Sen. Mike McGuire has chosen a woman from each of the seven counties in the 2nd Senate District as Women of the Year. Each of the women who have been selected for this award have extraordinary accomplishments, demonstrated incredible commitment to their communities and have brought positive change in Northern California.

