Road Trip: Gold Beach Oregon to Mendocino, California

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: Southern Accents

Part three of our Seattle to San Diego journey traces U.S. 101 from the broad beaches of southern Oregon into California's remote Humboldt County en route to the windswept headlands of Mendocino. We finally pick up California Highway 1, that iconic coastal road, for winding narrowly among redwoods, curving past small villages, and skirting panoramic Pacific Ocean vistas.

