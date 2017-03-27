Private escape on the California north coast asks $2.9 million
Billed as the Edge House, this home is just that, a sprawling abode that sits on the edge of the California coast in Albion. Perched high on a rocky promontory just south of Mendocino, this house/compound, replete with wood exteriors and interiors, sits on 2.4 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Mar 22
|Peanut
|3
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC