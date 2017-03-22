PG&E electricity customers in Mendocino Co. soon to get power from Sonoma Co. utility

Starting in June, a clean-energy utility based in Sonoma County will offer Mendocino County PG&E customers lower electricity prices and local control over rate-setting and investment decisions, said representatives from Sonoma Clean Power. Current PG&E customers in the unincorporated area of the county will start receiving power from the company the day that PG&E conducts their meter readings for the month of June, said SCP spokeswoman Kate Kelly.

