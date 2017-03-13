Now Casting: Leads in Live-Action 'Al...

Now Casting: Leads in Live-Action 'Aladdin' Feature Film + More

A whole new week and a whole new world! On this fine Monday, we have opportunities in the upcoming Guy Ritchie-directed "Aladdin" - but not just any opportunities. The flick is looking to cast talent for both Aladdin and Jasmine, surely making all your Disney dreams come true! See that and more great gigs below! "ALADDIN" Two talented triple threats are needed to play the title role and his love interest, Jasmine, in the forthcoming live-action "Aladdin."

