Now Casting: Leads in Live-Action 'Aladdin' Feature Film + More
A whole new week and a whole new world! On this fine Monday, we have opportunities in the upcoming Guy Ritchie-directed "Aladdin" - but not just any opportunities. The flick is looking to cast talent for both Aladdin and Jasmine, surely making all your Disney dreams come true! See that and more great gigs below! "ALADDIN" Two talented triple threats are needed to play the title role and his love interest, Jasmine, in the forthcoming live-action "Aladdin."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb '17
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC