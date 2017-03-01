Mendocino Theatre Company opens its 40th anniversary season
The Mendocino Theatre Company opens its 40th anniversary season Thursday, with a revival of Paul Osborn's endearing comedy “Morning's at Seven,” originally performed in 1987. Directed by Bob Cohen, this heart-warming play from 1939 takes a humorous look at a close-knit family, exploring the eccentricities, regrets and longings that underlie the lives of ordinary people.
