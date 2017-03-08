Mendocino County: Send us your storm damage estimates
The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, are allocating public assistance funding to state, tribal and local governments for repairs of damaged facilities and infrastructure related to this winter's storms. According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, the county proclaimed a local emergency on Jan. 18 related to storms in January and February.
