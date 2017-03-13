Mendocino County Museum road show spotlights past
WILLITS >> This April the Mendocino County Museum's Road Show returns to five venues with all new material - seven actors will portray more than 50 characters accompanied by a brand new Road Show band. For three triumphant years - 2014, 2015 and 2016 - the Museum Road Show has played to packed houses across the county, bringing our history to life through stories and song.
