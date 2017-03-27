Mendocino County and City of Ukiah to host Builders Exchange workshop
The County of Mendocino, the city of Ukiah and the North Coast Builders Exchange will be having a workshop on Wednesday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday, April 6, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Ukiah Valley Conference Center. This is a workshop that will cover competitive bidding-requirements and compliance for contractors, local government and special districts, as well as regulations and responsibilities pertaining to Department of Industrial Relations mandates.
