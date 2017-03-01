Mendocino College president a candidate for chancellor at Ventura
Superintendent/President Arturo Reyes, of the Mendocino-Lake Community College District, has been named a finalist in the search for chancellor at the Ventura County Community College District. Reyes credits the staff and faculty at Mendocino College for his recruitment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Feb 10
|Ellen Donahue
|198
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb 1
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 1
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC