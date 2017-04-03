Mendocino Coast residents arrested after resisting eviction order

A man was arrested Wednesday in Albion after reportedly brandishing a sword at the deputies who came to evict him and a woman living with him, according to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office. In the months leading up to the eviction date, Kenneth Bradford Morris, 61, of Albion, told the Sheriff's Office he would not comply with the court-ordered eviction and would use force to repel deputies if they stepped on his property to serve the eviction, according to the release.

