Mendocino accused of giving girls LSD

According to the MCSO, deputies March 3 began investigating an allegation that Aaron J. Rathblatt, 46, a resident of Outlaw Springs Road in Mendocino, had given two juveniles a controlled substance, specifically lysergic acid diethylamide . Deputies reportedly learned that Rathblott had a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl, both residents of nearby Caspar, in his “care and custody” in late 2016.

