Mendo Lake Credit Union scholarships available

UKIAH >> Mendo Lake Credit Union is accepting applications for its annual Arlene Colombini Scholarship. Applications are due by 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. Winners will be announced at each school's senior awards night.

