Looking About: Pickina a n grinnina

Patrick Nagel, popular Ukiah-based singer/songwriter, is performing a fundraiser Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at Ukiah United Methodist Church, 270 N Pine St. . All tickets are $15; children under 14 admitted free.
