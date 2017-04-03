KZYZ signal restored to Ukiah, Willits after 27-hour outage

After being out for a little more than 24 hours, Mendocino County Broadcasting's signal in Ukiah was restored Tuesday morning. General Manager Jeffrey Parker said the KZYZ 91.5 signal went out Monday at 7 a.m. for “unknown reasons,” and that it was fully restored by 10 a.m. March 28. “The problem was the exciter, which is one component of the transmitter,” Parker explained in an email.

