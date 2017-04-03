KZYZ signal restored to Ukiah, Willits after 27-hour outage
After being out for a little more than 24 hours, Mendocino County Broadcasting's signal in Ukiah was restored Tuesday morning. General Manager Jeffrey Parker said the KZYZ 91.5 signal went out Monday at 7 a.m. for “unknown reasons,” and that it was fully restored by 10 a.m. March 28. “The problem was the exciter, which is one component of the transmitter,” Parker explained in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|10 hr
|sampson
|5
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC