HMH names new chief financial officer
Judson Howe has been named chief financial officer of Frank Howard Memorial Hospital, according to Kevin Erich, interim CEO. Howe, who has worked as interim finance executive at HMH since August 2016, assumed the official title March 8. “I am excited to have Judson take on this role.
