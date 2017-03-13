Few pursuing Prop. 64 benefits

Proposition 64, passed by California voters last November, did not just legalize recreational cannabis use and reduced marijuana-related charges; it also allowed current convicts to retroactively change their convictions according to the new classifications under the law. One might think a prosecutor at the heart of the Emerald Triangle would be inundated with petitions for relief under the new law, but that's not how things are panning out.

