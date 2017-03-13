Few pursuing Prop. 64 benefits
Proposition 64, passed by California voters last November, did not just legalize recreational cannabis use and reduced marijuana-related charges; it also allowed current convicts to retroactively change their convictions according to the new classifications under the law. One might think a prosecutor at the heart of the Emerald Triangle would be inundated with petitions for relief under the new law, but that's not how things are panning out.
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb '17
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb '17
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
