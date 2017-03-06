Eradication of illegal cannabis grows...

Eradication of illegal cannabis grows still a priority, Mendocino County sheriff says

Marijuana prohibition is over in California, so we can all breathe easy, right? Don't tell that to Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman. The law still prohibits various activities often associated with cannabis cultivation, not to mention the violent crimes the black-market industry sometimes attracts, and fighting back against invasive and environmentally destructive cannabis grows will be no less a priority this year than in prior years, Allman said.

