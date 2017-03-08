Donations allow Fort Bragg homeless s...

Donations allow Fort Bragg homeless shelter to open again

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

The winter homeless shelter in Fort Bragg was able to reopen last week thanks to donations from the community, the Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center reported. The shelter had previously run out of money and shut its doors the last weekend in February, but officials reported that enough funds were donated to allow it to open again on Monday, Feb. 27. “Due to the generosity of many members of our coastal community, we were able to reopen the Extreme Weather Shelter on Monday night,” officials wrote in a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar 4 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb 10 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb 6 Diane 5
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Feb '17 pappy 2
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb '17 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan '17 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan '17 Hugely in Debt 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,405,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC