Donations allow Fort Bragg homeless shelter to open again

The winter homeless shelter in Fort Bragg was able to reopen last week thanks to donations from the community, the Mendocino Coast Hospitality Center reported. The shelter had previously run out of money and shut its doors the last weekend in February, but officials reported that enough funds were donated to allow it to open again on Monday, Feb. 27. “Due to the generosity of many members of our coastal community, we were able to reopen the Extreme Weather Shelter on Monday night,” officials wrote in a press release.

