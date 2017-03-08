County of Mendocino announces leaders...

County of Mendocino announces leadership changes within the Executive ...

Mendocino County Chief Executive Officer Carmel J. Angelo announced Wednesday that Steve Dunnicliff will be transitioning from his role as the Director of Planning and Building Services and returning to the Executive Office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Dunnicliff will make the transition to the Executive Office on Monday, April 3. He began his county career in 2008, after working in the construction and real estate industries, and has developed a successful track record as part of the county's leadership team, in his previous positions of Economic Development Coordinator, Deputy CEO, and Planning and Building Director.

