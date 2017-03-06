County: Fewer than 100 pot permits ready to process
Fewer than 100 of the 2,314 medical marijuana business permit applications submitted to the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department are complete and ready for review. “The remaining applications are not ready to process,” department Director John Ford wrote in an email to the Times-Standard on Thursday.
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Mar 4
|Richard Harrington
|199
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb '17
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb '17
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan '17
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
