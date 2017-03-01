Coastal Commission responds to Mendoc...

Coastal Commission responds to Mendocino County complaints

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Ukiah Daily Journal

In a polite but firmly worded letter sent Monday, the North Coast District of the Coastal Commission rebutted county supervisors' recent complaints about what they described as delaying tactics meant to halt progress on a long-awaited amendment to the Mendocino Town Plan. In the letter, addressed to both the county supervisors and to the chair and vice chair of the Coastal Commission, district Deputy Director Alison Dettmer takes issue with supervisors' comments about commission staffers' lengthy written analysis of the county's proposed plan and what they perceive as ulterior motives on the part of one “rogue employee” in charge of drafting them.

