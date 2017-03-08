City of Ukiah rejects valley-wide water agency proposal
The Ukiah City Council officially rejected the proposed makeup of a new agency that will manage the valley's groundwater, but stopped short of voting to create its own agency. “I can't support the existing proposal,” said Council member Doug Crane, referring to the suggested members of a new Joint Powers Association tasked with sustaining the Ukiah Valley basin's groundwater, and how those members would be voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
