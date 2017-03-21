Burlesque show at Eagles Hall March 31

Polaris Dance Troupe and Gloriana present an encore evening of burlesque at 8 p.m. on March 31 at Eagles Hall, 210 N. Corry at Alder St., Fort Bragg. Founded in Mendocino in 2011, Les Filles Rouges represents a unique blend of dance, comedy, and empowerment - much more than a series of strip teases.

