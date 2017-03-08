Budget amendment approved

Budget amendment approved

The Fort Bragg City Council adopted a resolution last week accepting the bid of Fort Bragg Electric for much-needed repairs of floor drains at the C.V. Starr Center. The job was originally included in the 2016/17 budget at an amount of $110,000.

