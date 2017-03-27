Boomera s Saloon assault case goes to trial in Mendocino County

Charles Wallace Reynolds, 32, was not in custody, appearing at the Mendocino Superior Court court last Thursday for a Motion in Limine Hearing, which was filed by the Mendocino County District Attorney's Office Jan. 19. A motion in limine is a motion filed by a party to a lawsuit which asks the court for an order or ruling limiting or preventing certain evidence from being presented by the other side at the trial of the case. Judge John Behnke presided over the hearing, asking if both sides were ready to proceed with the jury trial.

