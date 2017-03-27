Bill Cornelius: Traveling back in time

Bill Cornelius: Traveling back in time

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

I was reminded of what is really important in life a few weeks back when Billie and I travelled to the Mendocino Coast and rented a home overlooking the Pacific Ocean with our daughter, her husband and our grandsons. The trip was one of those last-minute spur of the moment deals. We left early on a Thursday morning in a two-car caravan, taking Highway 20 around Clear Lake. When we reached Ukiah, we headed over the hill to Booneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mendocino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner Mar 22 Peanut 3
Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09) Mar 4 Richard Harrington 199
Trump Cloned? Feb '17 Item Erased 1
News Botsford denied parole (Jan '09) Feb '17 Diane 5
Russian Troops Need Cooks Feb '17 happy daze 1
Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us Jan '17 Dimdoe Dill 1
Cab Fare to Costa Rica? Jan '17 Hugely in Debt 1
See all Mendocino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mendocino Forum Now

Mendocino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mendocino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Mendocino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC