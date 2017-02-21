Vineyard Ramblings: MWI to host a Sauvignon Blanc technical tasting
Learn about one of the fastest growing varietals in the marketplace. Join UC Ag Advisor Glenn McGourty, John Buechsenstein and local winemakers to taste and explore the world of Sauvignon Blanc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mendocino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clear Water Ranch (Feb '09)
|Feb 10
|Ellen Donahue
|198
|Trump Cloned?
|Feb 10
|Item Erased
|1
|Botsford denied parole (Jan '09)
|Feb 6
|Diane
|5
|whos the drug dealer woman in red toyota 4-runner
|Feb 1
|pappy
|2
|Russian Troops Need Cooks
|Feb 1
|happy daze
|1
|Deports Mean More Welfare 4 Us
|Jan 26
|Dimdoe Dill
|1
|Cab Fare to Costa Rica?
|Jan '17
|Hugely in Debt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mendocino Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC