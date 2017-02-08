USDA Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to Mendocino and Lake County producers
U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Executive Director Katie Delbar in Mendocino/Lake counties has announced that farmers and ranchers in California now can receive notifications from their FSA county office through text messages on their cell phones. “In addition to the free FSA GovDelivery email news, customers now can choose to receive text message alerts from their county office,” said Delbar.
